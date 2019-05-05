Zimpraise inspires Kwekwe Psalmist

By Sandra Maricho

KWEKWE gospel sensation Courage Teera says he is inspired by the Zimpraise choir, insisting his band will reach that level.

Teera believes he is one of the best gospel musicians emerging from Midlands province, urging corporates to support him so that his dreams might be fulfilled.

Born and bred in Kwekwe, Teera began his musical journey in 2014 and has been writing his own songs.

“I have managed to hold gospel nights every month-end under the promotion of Bantu Studios owned by Tawanda Jumo and have managed to fill up venues,” Teera said.

The gospel artiste said he had managed to record his long- awaited album after being pressurised by his fans.

“I have been releasing singles all the time after noticing how unscrupulous people are pirating other people’s music leaving the artiste with nothing. It is difficult for these pirates to sell single tracks because no one would like them as compared to the whole album,” Teera said.

Teera fronts a five-member youthful band.

He is expected to launch his debut album Ndopira Zvose at the end of this month in Kwekwe.