Antipas slams Black Rhinos’ tactics

BY SINDISO DUBE IN BULAWAYO

Chicken Inn ………… (0) 0

Black Rhinos……….. (0) 0

Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas was left a frustrated man after his side dropped two crucial points after a goalless draw with Black Rhinos at Luveve Stadium in Bulawayo yesterday.

Antipas slammed Black Rhinos’ tactics during the match, describing them as “anti-football”.

“Two points down the drain. It was a difficult game for us because Rhinos played anti-football. They didn’t come out of their half and on the few occasions they came out, there was nothing in their attack. We dominated for 90 minutes but unfortunately we couldn’t find a goal. If you play like that it’s difficult to penetrate,” Antipas said.

He added: “They virtually played with a team one formation, but that’s part of the game. Fans come out and pay money to watch entertaining football and we were the entertaining side whilst Rhinos just sat back. Their strategy worked, it’s part of the game, we move on.”

The army side coach Herbert Maruwa was happy with his players’ show.

“It was a good game from the boys especially when you are playing a team like Chicken Inn. Our strategy worked, we managed to close their supply line and we

closed down their most dangerous player — Clive Augusto,” he said.

“As much as they [Chicken Inn] dominated the match, we were able to create more clear chances than them. We are happy with the point we picked away from home,” Maruwa said.

Rhinos came into the match from a victory against Hwange last weekend, while Chicken Inn won against Chapungu

Chicken Inn could have taken an early lead, but the league’s leading goal scorer Augusto delivered a weak effort after coming face to face with Rhinos’ goalie Ashly Rayners.

The two teams had a balanced first half, both taking turns in creating scoring opportunities. Both teams felt hard done by the match official Mandlenkosi Sibanda who denied two clear penalties.

Antipas was forced to make an early substitution in the second half after veteran midfielder Clemence Matawu pulled a muscle before the end of the first half. Matawu was replaced by Obriel Chirinda.

Former Highlanders midfielder Allen Gahadzikwa should consider himself lucky for only getting a single booking after a number of dangerous tackles which the referee turned a blind eye on.

In search of a goal, Antipas made offensive changes to his team introducing Gaki, Obadiah Tarumbwa and Chirinda, but Rhinos maintained their defensive discipline.

Teams:

Chicken Inn: D Benard, M Jackson, G Goddard, N Gurende, T Chipunza, P. Dube, S Ndlovu, V Kadonzvo (M Gaki 68’), C Matawu (O Chirinda 45’), C Augusto, B Amidu (O Tarumbwa 76’)

Black Rhinos: A Rayners, T Jaravani, F Banda, B Homora, T Sibanda, G Saunyama, J Mukombwe (V Mhandu 52’), W Taderera, M Demera (F Zukambuwere 78’), L Murape, A. Gahadzikwa (W Kapinda 75’)