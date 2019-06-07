Little Sun Germany partners Red Cross in cyclone response

By style Reporter

German development organisation, Little Sun, has partnered the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) in assisting Cyclone Idai victims.

The organisation, through its local partner, Alight Zimbabwe, handed over 2 000 solar-powered lights worth US$20 000 to ZRCS.

ZRCS secretary-general Maxwell Phiri revealed that the lights would go a long way in assisting Cyclone Idai victims.

“The lights will go a long way in assisting Cyclone Idai victims most of whom are living in areas without electricity coverage,” Phiri said.

“The damage to infrastructure has also left some of the previously electrified areas in the dark and we really appreciate this gesture by Little Sun.”

Alight Zimbabwe programmes and resource mobilisation manager Edwin Sithole thanked Little Sun for the support, highlighting they were happy to work with the

Red Cross in assisting Cyclone Idai victims.

“We are grateful to Little Sun Gemany for this donation and when they hinted on the support, we felt there was no better partner to work with than the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society,” said Sithole.

“This is our small effort in assisting the Cyclone Idai victims many of whom were left destitute.”

ZRCS continues to implement a number of programmes in the cyclone-hit areas of Chimanimani and Chipinge and the donation is a shot in the arm in the

organisation’s ongoing response efforts.

Little Sun Germany’s Africa Development manager Mason Hoffein said they were happy to support the Red Cross and Alight Zimbabwe partnership in bringing more light to Cyclone Idai victims.