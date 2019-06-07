Zinest drug abuse campaign in early gains

By Style Reporter

Zimbabwe Network for Economic and Social Transformation (Zinest) has reached over 20 000 people with drug abuse awareness messages since they kickstarted their “Stop Drug Abuse Zimbabwe” campaign over a week ago.

The initiative brings together various players, and the campaign spokesperson Phillus Guzha, who is also the Networked Business Minds director, reckons they have work cut out for them.

“This Zinest Stop Drug Abuse campaign is ongoing and wholesome. While we have recorded some positive gains since inception, we really have work to do and we are calling on more partners to come on board and support the initiative,” he said.

“Drugs are real and they are destroying lives and we have designed a programme that goes beyond advocacy and awareness. We are also focusing on counselling and rehabilitation of survivors, sports and talent development for the gifted as well as life skills training. This we hope will help empower the beneficiaries and position them for a new lease of life.”

One of the organisers, businessman and philanthropist David Mudzudzu, also revealed that the campaign required more support given the fact that it is resource-intensive.

“Most of our target beneficiaries and communities are generally struggling and for us to be effective we must be able to support them right from awareness, through rehabilitation and life skills training to reintegration,” he said.

“We are, therefore, calling on more partners to join this noble cause so that together we fight drug abuse and foster development through empowerment of the marginalised.”

Youth empowerment advocate and Zinest chairperson Takemore Mazuruse revealed that they had since identified some of the beneficiaries to be part of the pilot project as they seek to empower the marginalised and those affected by drug abuse..

“We had the Stop Drug Abuse Zimbabwe campaign launch at Club Joy Centre Open Space in Highfield last Saturday and some 20 youths and musicians that performed during the event were awarded free tickets to some life skills workshops to be conducted by Networked Business Minds, which is one of the campaign partners,”

he said.

“They will get knowledge on various projects like soap and drinks making, peanut butter production and the whole business cycle. We are hoping that those identified become champions of hope as we continue reaching out to many drug abuse-affected areas in Harare and beyond.”

Mazuruse also thanked the various partners that made the Stop Drug Abuse campaign launch a success. These include the host Club Joy Center, Music for Development Foundation, Japhet Shortcat Muparutsa Foundation, Children of Africa for Development, Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), Africa Rise Foundation, African Development Networking, Esteem Communications, Joem Enterprises, Amandla Brands, Chatukuta Dried Foods, Dreamers Academy, Sir Charles Areobics, Kurera Foundation, Revival Studios as well as Verapp Holdings.