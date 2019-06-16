Jilted man hangs himself

Simbarashe Sithole

A 47-year-old Glendale man hanged himself on a tree branch after he was dumped by his girlfriend.

Rangarirai Chaera of Virginia farm, Glendale, was found dead by Liberty Chigango around 5am.

Mashonaland Central police deputy spokesperson Assistant Inspector Petros Masikati said Chaera killed himself after his girlfriend refused to open her room for him.

In another case, a Mvurwi female school teacher was found dead on Friday in her room under unclear circumstances. A witness from the school said the body of the teacher (name given) was discovered by her colleagues after she failed to report for duty. She said the woman had no known illness.