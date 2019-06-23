Top Menu



Gemini Major drops 'winter warmer' single

June 23, 2019

Johannesburg — With a music career that has certified Gemini Major (pictured) as one of Africa’s leading record producers and musicians, the record producer has teamed up with rapper Nasty C and singer Tellaman to release a single titled Right Now.

Setting out to warm up the winter season with a hit song, Gemini Major tagged two of South Africa’s biggest artistes — Nasty C and Tellaman — on the track that carries an international yet African sound that provides for the current new age hip-hop audience.

The listener is treated to the quality contribution of Gemini Major’s authentic African sound who introduces Right Now to the masses, while rapper Nasty C provides the chorus with levelled jaw-dropping bars. The song ends with Tellaman, who shows off his ability to provide his vocals on a hip-hop beat, making
Right Now a pleasurable listening experience for the listener.

The song has been on pre-order with music subscribers giving rave reviews about Right Now before the official release.

The song is available for downloads on all digital platforms.

By Style Reporter

