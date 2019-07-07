Nigeria knock out holders Cameroon

Alexandria — Nigeria have put Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) champions Cameroon out of the 2019 edition after claiming a 3-2 win in the regional rivals’ last 16 clash at the Alexandria Stadium yesterday.

In a match which will be remembered as an Afcon classic — and certainly the best of this tournament so far — the Super Eagles were inspired by two goals and an assist from striker Odion Ighalo.

Nigeria looked the more proactive and threatening team early on, and they deservedly claimed the lead in the 20th minute through Odion Igahlo. The striker netted via a deflection in the penalty area after Cameroon had failed to deal with a cross from the left by-line.

In response, Cameroon looked to push higher up the field and try to bring Clinton N’Jie and Christian Bassogog more into the game, but the wide men initially had little joy against Nigeria’s fullbacks Ola Aina and Chidozie Awaziem.

Yet, after a sustained spell of pressure, the Indomitable Lions hit back to level the game in the 41stminute. Bassogog whipped in a cross from the left and Stephane Bahoken, with almost his first contribution of any note, expertly turned the ball home for 1-1.

Supersport