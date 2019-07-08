Zodwa Wabantu urges son to get an education

JOHANNESBURG — For a person whose academic achievements don’t go as far as high school, Zodwa Wabantu is not shy to admit that the kind of money she has is the envy of many “educated” people, but she has shared that she doesn’t look down on education and wants her son to have the best options.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Zodwa posted a video of herself kneeling down asking her son not to underestimate the value of education based on her lifestyle or anything else.

In the video, Zodwa can be heard advising her young boy to stay in school and get an education because life is hard.

“Ngicela ufunde mnta’nam, [I want you to get educated my son],” she said.

Zodwa previously told SowetanLIVE sister publication TshisaLIVE that she often gets praised for having the “kind of money” she has without qualifications. She

said even though she has worked hard and continues to do so, she is aware that it was just God that made things work out the way they did. —Sowetan