Call for new comics for Umahlekisa

By Sindiso Dube

Bulawayo’s first comedy club — Umahlekisa — are calling for new and upcoming comics to take advantage of their event Umahlekisa Stokvel as an entry point into the industry.

The club, founded by award-winning Ntando Van Moyo, houses award-winning comedians such as Mandla The Comedian, Miss Dee, Zwe, Erlando Maroosh and many more.

A stokvel is a society formed to hold regular parties that are funded by the members and meant to generate profits for the hosts. Held every fortnight on a Sunday on a rotational format at the artistes’ places of residence, the event bring artistes together for drinks, music, comedy and artistry workshops.

Speaking to Standard Style, Moyo said budding artistes should take advantage of the new platform as it engages directly with the fans.

“The initiative is about taking our art right to the people in the high-density suburbs,” Moyo said.

“We saw a gap in entertainment in the western suburbs, we will be dealing with the audience in a relaxed home setting outside a big stage.

“This gives them a sense of belonging such that they will be willing to invest and support the art.”

He said new artistes should take advantage of the initiative.

“This is a good entry point into the arts industry. They should come in and showcase their art and directly connect with the fans and audience in a different set-up.”

Today’s event will be hosted in the high-density suburb of Cowdray Park at Endaweni Spot.

Entertainment will be provided by Ms Dee, Van Vodloza, Ndebele Maker, DJ Decstar and uDJ WaMapiano.