Jona Jona yearns for recognition

By Style Reporter

Youthful sungura musician Jonah Murahwa, popularly known in music circles as Jona Jona, says upcoming musicians are not given opportunities accorded to season artistes, which at the end of the day stifles their talents.

Jona Jona, who fronts the group Moto Moto Sounds, said most upcoming musicians’ talents have been killed due to a plethora of challenges, chief being dearth of support from promoters and the media.

“It’s been a struggle to get recognition, despite having talents and producing good music,” the 29-year-old musician said.

Having spent the early years of his career behind the scenes at Umbiridzo Stars where he served diligently as the manager and backing vocalist, Jona Jona embarked on a solo career and formed his own band Moto Moto Sounds.

“I decided that it was high time I did my own thing and showcase my talents,” he said.

Armed with one album titled Mukandivenga, released last year, Jona Jona will on July 25 launch his second project, a five-track album, titled Maiti Zvinoenda Nepi.

“My first project was Mukandivenga, which carries five tracks. It was my first project and a few tracks, including the title track, got rave airplay from National Radio and Radio Zimbabwe,” Jona Jona said.

“However, I think this forthcoming album will do the trick and open doors for me. The challenge had been to earn recognition and showcase my talent.”

The forthcoming album, which was produced by veteran producer Jabulani Ndlovu, carries tracks such as Reggie, Dindingwe, Kuda Kwenyu Ishe and Tingafe Nenyota.

The Gutu-born musician said his other drawback was lack of equipment.

“In as much we would want to do live shows, we are hamstrung by lack of equipment. We don’t have our own kit, we rely on hiring from others, which is not good for business,” he said.

“We are happy that people like Dr [Johannes] Marisa have come on board and have supported us financially with the recording of the album. I will be happy if we get support to acquire our own kit,” he said.

Born in 1990 in Bhasera, Gutu, the lanky musician started singing with a group of friends while herding cattle before they were hired to perform at village gatherings like weddings and church events.

On July 25, Jona Jona will launch his album at Eastpoint (formerly Jazz 105) and will be supported by Potipher Mopo, Herbert Majeke, Aleck Musuki and Tindo Ngwazi.