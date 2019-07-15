Zim model for top New York pageant

By Style Reporter

Zimbabwean model and fashion designer Charlene Mubayazvamba has made the grade to contest in the Miss Black World pageant to be held in New York.

The pageant is a platform for black women from across the world to showcase themselves on the global stage.

She qualified to represent Zimbabwe at the global showcase following virtual interviews and orientation held in the United States, where she is currently based.

Speaking to Standard Style from Washington DC, Mubayazvamba said: “The beauty pageant is aimed at finding the right ambassador to educate and motivate young girls in developing countries so that they are able to realise their full potential.”

The Miss Black World competition will be held in September.

Mubayazvamba is the co-founder of Charlie Mub Couture, which has its roots in Harare, but now domiciled in Washington DC, following an outstanding showcase at the prestigious DC Fashion Week held early this year.

The clothing label is mostly centered around designing one of signature pieces for women. Mubayazvamba is aiming at penetrating the film industry with her clothing label.

The fashion designer-cum-model said her goal is to empower both young girls and women by teaching them how to sew, sketch, pattern- making and sewing.

She said this would help in ensuring young girls and women are able to fend fo themselves in these difficult economic times.

“It’s better to teach them how to fish,” Mubayazvamba said.