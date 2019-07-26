SA based artist ropes Nox in new single

SOUTH Africa based Zimbabwean musician Kudakwashe Muchero has roped in Enock ‘Nox’ Guni in a single titled Mai Vevana which is based on his real life experiences.

By Tafadzwa Rusike Gondo

Popularly known as Raspy Rattigan in the music circles, the 27 year old musician said the song laments how men endure pain when they have a promiscuous wife.

Speaking about the collabo with Nox, Muchero said he wanted to give the song a love-flavour thus making Nox the best suitable artist for the track.

“As you know Nox has had great tracks about love matters and I found him suitable for my track so that we give it due justice it deserves” he said

“The song is about a married man who works so hard to fend for his family but the wife becomes so promiscuous to an extent of a divorce that was not intentional” he said

“The song was inspired by real life experiences, a lot of men are suffering the same fate in their marriages and some end up taking their lives under immense depression and stress” he added

Speaking about his personal inspiration towards the song Muchero says things did not go well in his relationship despite trying to keep it solid his efforts went unnoticed by her promiscuous wife and divorce was the only option.

“Sometimes you try so hard because you love your partner but when her ways become the barrier of it all then there is a huge problem. In my case I can confirm that we separated but that was not my intention as I loved her so much” he added.

The track was produced by Tyfah Guni at Ice and Roses Studio.