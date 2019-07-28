Hove bounces back with new single

BY TINOTENDA SAMUKANGE

Gospel artiste Kebualemang Hove, who grabbed the limelight with her debut album Kudzoyashe in 2016, has bounced back with a single, titled Fara Moyo Wangu, which is a precursor track from her third album titled NdiJehovah to be released by the end of September.

Riding on the success of her previous albums, the gospel diva says she has learnt a lot from her music and has considered the new trends in the ever-evolving genre of gospel music.

“I have been closely looking at my music. My first and second albums did very well, but with the dynamics of audience reception, I have considered blending genres so that my music caters for everyone,” Hove said.

“This single is 100% gospel blended with soft vocals in a South African beat fused with Zimbabwe’s traditional mhande beat.”

Speaking about the single’s title, Hove said the track was inspired by the Bible verse, Zephaniah 3:17, which states that: “The Lord thy God in the midst of thee is mighty; he will save, he will rejoice over thee with joy; He will rest in his love, he will joy over thee with singing”.

“This track is a call for believers to rejoice because the Lord is mighty and able, it’s a proclamation of victory over all situations, be it distress, lack, challenges or hardships,” she said.

“Like the Samaritan woman, when you receive some good news you can’t keep it to yourself. When you have good news for hope, healing, restoration and salvation, you just want everyone else to benefit from it.”

On her forthcoming album, Hove is promising a mixed bag that features different beats that range from jazz, to kwaito and soft rock.

“This time we tried to differentiate and upgrade from general taste of gospel music, therefore blending my instrumental beats with local mhande, jazz, soft rock, classic music and kwaito, but maintaining my gospel lyrics,” she said.

“It is my desire to honour and serve God through music. I believe I am a bearer of God’s good news, hence my choice of gospel music.”

Hove’s music took off in 2016 when she released her debut album KudzoyaShe and the subsequent release of her second album Eternal Worship Oblation in 2018.

Both albums received favourable airplay on several local radio stations.