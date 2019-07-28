Nash Paints hailed for supporting arts

By Takemore Mazuruse

Local paint manufacturing and distribution giant, Nash Paints, has been commended for supporting local arts through the various initiatives it has championed over the years.

Speaking at a colourful press conference on Thursday at the Nash Paints headquarters in Graniteside ahead of the launch of his much-awaited album titled Gango, dancehall musician Emegy Sylvester Chizanga, known as Freeman in music circles, was at a loss for words in appreciation of the gesture.

“This is my first ever press conference ahead of an album launch and I would like to thank the Nash Paints Group for partnering with me at this important stage in my career,” Freeman said.

“I am making a big transition and what you see here demonstrates where I want my career to go and it is my hope that such a big brand continues to lend me support.”

Nash Paints, being the official partner to the August 24 launch of Freeman’s ninth studio album, went all out with a perfect set-up and graphics that presented the right aura.

Sales and marketing manager for the paint company Susan Bolt said they were happy to partner the HKD boss in promoting the press conference and the launch concert as has become tradition for them.

“We have always been there for local arts and we are happy to be working with Freeman to hype his August 24 album launch,” Bolt said.

“As the paint company of choice, we are happy to play our part in bringing that professional approach to local arts and it is our hope that such standards become a common phenomenon and practice.”

Of the soon-to-be-released album, Freeman said he worked with various producers and artistes, hence the title Gango, which in local lingo implies a mixed dish.

“The 10-track album presents a mix of experienced and upcoming artistes so that we have the right mix for all music lovers regardless of taste,” Freeman said.

“We also worked with various producers among them Sunshine, Jeepaz, Cymplex Music Records, Mount Zion Records and TK Swizz.”

Renowned promotions company Werras Entertainment has promised to give their best to ensure a hitch-free album launch and with the Nash Paints push, it promises to be a runaway success.

Nash Paints has worked with various artistes in Zimbabwe among them sungura maestro Alick Macheso, international star Jah Prayzah, the evergreen Ex-Q, Jah Signal and Enzo Ishall, to name a few.