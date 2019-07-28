Wenyasha drops live album

By STYLE REPORTER

Rising gospel musician Wenyasha Chingono has released a nine-track live CD titled Taste of Glory, which is expected to hit the gospel music scene by storm.

Taste of Glory, a cocktail of praise and worship, was recorded live at Theatre in the Park last year and the project features seasoned musicians like Takesure Zamar Ncube.

Ellard Cherayi also features on popular hymn Ngavarumbidzwe.

The album is also a mixed bag of genres where Chingono experiments with jiti, Afro-fusion, worship and Afro-jazz.

Released yesterday at Harare Gardens during the Enlighten Concert, Chingono has promised to do a national tour, starting with a show in Bulawayo next Saturday.

Chingono was backed by popular Gweru-based gospel choir, Joyful Praise, who are riding high with reggae track Ngoro Yeminana.

“After the Bulawayo show, I will visit Gweru where I will do a praise and worship summit with Joyful Praise. The group is now family to me and we work very well together,” Chingono said.

“The response was amazing during the Enlighten Concert. Harare is fast warming up to my music and its heartwarming. I would like to appreciate my pastors and family for the support, it’s been phenomenal.”

Tracks like Ndomira Ipapo, Jesu Anogona Zvese and Musadzokere will encourage gospel lovers going through tough times.

Chingono believes music should encourage and make a mark in people’s lives.

“We don’t just sing for fun, it’s ministry so that lives should be changed,” he said.

Chingono said the album would be available on online stores and various distribution centres around the country.

The musician said he wants people to be familiar with the songs on the album before the launch later this year.

“I want to take the album out there first before we do the launch; I want people to sing along. They should have an idea of the songs on the album first.”

The album carries songs like Ndomira Ipapo, Mweya Mutsvene, Dadisa, Holy and Anointed, Ngavarumbidzwe, Senondo, Jesu Anogona, Mbiri Kuna Jesu and Musadzokere Kumashure.

Popularly known for his track, Poreswa, Chingono said he had been encouraged by fans’ uptake of his music.