Mr Chinhoyi: Sungura maestro in the making

BY JAMES MUONWA

Rising sungura musician Jonathan Siasitumuzira fancies being the next entertainment icon on the local showbiz scene.

In an interview with Standard Style, Siasitumuzira (44), popularly known as Mr Chinhoyi or Madzibaba Gina, said his music career was on a phenomenal rise and in the next two years he would be the most sought-after performer in Zimbabwe.

“I reckon l am the next big thing to happen in local music,” Mr Chinhoyi said.

“Since l restarted my music career about six months ago, my songs have had favourable rotation on local stations, particularly on National FM and Radio Zimbabwe, and this is a sign of greater things in the offing.”

Mr Chinhoyi has one album under his belt. His song titled KwaJowa off his first album Zviri Mutsananguro is enjoying massive airplay on National FM and Radio Zimbabwe.

The Alaska township-based crooner said he draws inspiration from sungura ace Alick Macheso and Nicholas Zakaria, from whom he received immense help to get his music business off the ground.

The artiste, who owns Stumu Production Studios, said he intends to assemble top-notch public address systems that he would use during live shows and also hire out at private functions.

Mr Chinhoyi, who is a member of the Johanne Masowe eChishanu apostolic sect, is now a regular entertainer at State functions and private events.

His music journey started when he inherited an acoustic guitar from his late father, John, who passed away in 1988.

“My father left me the guitar and this spurred me to pursue music as a career,” said Mr Chinhoyi.

The affable musician-cum-apostle said he assembled a band called Soko Stars and started performing in Karoi and Marondera, before moving back to Hurungwe district and settled at Mulichi business centre where he became a regular entertainer.

Mr Chinhoyi, however, said his hard-work was not being rewarded with fame and fortune, hence he turned to Christ to become a member of the Johanne Masowe eChishanu apostolic sect and stopped music altogether.

But the musician was to pursue his dream years later.

“Following visitations by ‘spirits’ six months ago, l rekindled my quest for stardom with the release of my first album Zviri Mutsananguro that carries seven tracks,” said Mr Chinhoyi.

Like they say, the rest is history.

The musician is married to Zione Sani and the couple has seven children.