Pastor Matende hails producer Ngolomi

Gospel music sermon with The Master

Rising gospel music singer Pastor Norest Matende’s star continues to shine with the release of his second album Ndiye Mwari and has attributed his success to one of Zimbabwe’s top music producers, Lyton Ngolomi.

Matende’s debut, Anointed Scriptures, was released last year.

He told Standard Style that Ngolomi was a blessed man who was very friendly, attributes that made it easier for upcoming musicians to work with him.

“You are free to work with him to the extent that he produces beyond your expectations, he even composed one song, Turai Mitoro, on the album,” Matende said about the producer.

“He teaches on album releases and launches and produces.”

According to the musician’s manager Joseph Musakwa, the seven-track offering Ndiye Mwari, which was launched recently at Alliance Church in Zimbabwe in Chitungwiza, has been received well by many gospel music fans.

He added that as part of preparations for their event, they had to attend album launches by Mathias Mhere, Tafadzwa Mukaro and Echoes of Praise outfit.

“We had learnt a few tricks and managed to hold a successful event attended by over 400 people in our home ground,” Musakwa said.

In return, big names in the gospel music industry such as Bethany Pasinawako, Olinda Marowa, Tariro YaJehova, Kudzi Nyakudya and Mai Mukaro were the supporting artistes at the launch.

However, as they say experience is the best teacher, there were more lessons to be learnt by Matende.

“The venue was a bit smaller, we need a big venuefor the next launch and while our music has been well received, we are exploring new avenues to market our songs,” he said.

He urged the fans to come and support them at live shows. Matende, who is a pastor at The Church of Jesus Christ, has expressed satisfaction with the response to the new project which has a few days on the market.

“The new album was released last week, but the response is amazing. People are already enjoying the music and the feedback is actually different from what I got when I released my debut album.

“The comments are focusing on the improvements I have made on the new project,” said Pastor Matende.

Pastor Matende was on national television on Saturday where he unveiled the video for the song Ndishambidzei.

The song is off his debut album and he is working on more videos which will be staggered throughout the year.

He said the idea is to have something new for his fans as he continues building his music empire.

“I have since released a video for the song Ndishambidzei, which has also received a good response,” Matende said.

“The good thing is I launched the video live on television and the response was encouraging.”

Pastor Matende said his main thrust was to preach the Word of God through music and is just achieving that.

“After all, the idea is to spread the Word. I do music to preach the Word of God and that is what is just happening,” he said.

“If one listens to the messages on the songs, they will realise what I am really focusing on: to reach to millions of people in the country and beyond through music.”