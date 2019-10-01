Zim Jazz Festival returns with sweet twists

By STYLE REPORTER

The Zimbabwe Jazz Community Trust says this year’s edition of the Zimbabwe Jazz Festival is poised to be a powerful reflection of the growth and development of jazz in the country.

The Zimbabwe Jazz Festival, which comes two years after its launch in 2017, is slated for October 12 at the ceremonial home of jazz, Alliance Francaise.

The Zimbabwe Jazz Community Trust confirmed the developments in a statement.

“This year’s festival, which is powered by the French Embassy, will take place at the ‘home of jazz’ in Harare, The Alliance Francaise. It will be themed Jazz in Harare and performances would run from 2pm to 10 pm,” the trust said.

“Unlike the first edition which saw performances being staged by Harare-based acts only, this year we will be bringing in two bands from the City of Queens and Kings, Bulawayo, and one from Gweru.

“These are the legendary Cool Crooners and one of the most sought-after groups from the south, The Outfit, as well as the 2017 Chibuku Road to Fame winners,

The Travellers [Gweru].

“Harare acts will spice things up as fathers and sons clash on the big stage.

“In an epic display of genetic artistry, three fathers are to share the stage with their sons,” said the statement.

Pianist par excellence Filbert Marowa and his son Tafadzwa Marowa back to back with Nonny; guitar wizard Mono and his accomplice Taka Mukundu as well as Bob Nyabinde and Sons will battle for honours on the day.

Other acts set to perform on the day include Tanga wekwa Sando, Dudu Manhenga, Masa and Patience Musa with Cynergy.

According to the organisers there will be a new addition to this year’s edition in form of jazz workshops.

“Since 2016 when the Zimbabwe Jazz Community Trust started hosting the weekly Back 2 Jazzics sessions, a popular Sunday live music event in Harare, we have discovered that while the perception is that jazz is dead in Zimbabwe, the opposite is true,” said Marowa, who is the founder of the Zimbabwe Jazz Community Trust.

“Each week we host various artistes who all have unique styles. Most of these are young budding talents and we believe they need the opportunity to share ideas as regards how to develop their craft, cultivate audiences and other key elements to further their longevity in jazz. It is for this reason that we decided to hold these workshops.”

According to the Zimbabwe Jazz Community Trust, jazz workshops would be run from 1:30pm to 5pm at the Alliance Francaise’ Old Mutual Theatre.

The workshops would be facilitated by Marowa and Ethiopia-based saxophonist Tinashe “Sunny” Mukarati.

The trust said the workshop sessions would feature demonstrations and instruction by some of the finest instrumentalists in the country, including Carlton Muparutsa and Josh Meck.

“We are grateful to our sponsors, the French Embassy for partnering with us in producing the second edition of the Zimbabwe Jazz Festival,” Marova said.