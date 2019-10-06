Nyika glorifes God through music

By Style Reporter

Gospel musician Prosper Nyika (pictured) says he sings for the Lord mainly to praise Him for what He has done and continues to do for him.

With three albums under his sleeve, Nyika, a congregant at the Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) church in Waterfalls, attributes all the transformation in his life to God, hence his desire to praise Him.

“I was writing secular music before though I did not release any song until 2009 when I was born-again,” Nyika said.

“I decided to sing mainly to praise God for what He did and what He is doing in my life.”

Nyika, who is riding high with his third album titled Canaan, which he released last month, said he was looking forward to do more in music.

“My future plans are to do more videos, do singles to accompany my album and do some collaborations,” he said.

“So far, I have done one video of the song Taking Over off my second album. I am also planning to do more videos of songs from my latest album.”

Just like most musicians, Nyika started singing at a tender age and he is an active member of the AFM praise and worship team in Waterfalls.

He said he was inspired by Ghananian gospel musician Joice Blessing and Nigerian Uche.

His other albums are Gadziriro and Jehovha Vapindira.

The album Canaan, which was recorded by Lyton Ngolomi at Lyton Studios, carries tracks such as Maropafadzo Hobho, Testimony, Pamazuva Ano Ekupedzisira, Canaan, Inzwi, Zvichazovei and Mapere.