Prophet Freddy rides on videos

By Style Reporter

Charismatic man of God Prophet Tapiwa Freddy seems to be riding on the fame of music videos if the reaction to his latest video of the song Bag is anything to go by.

Prophet Freddy last week released a video titled Bag, off his latest album Kastep Kenyasha. The video, which was shot mainly in Harare’s central business district and its environs, last week divided opinion among music followers with some accusing the prophet-cum musician of “showing off his flamboyant lifestyle”, while others say he was to the point as he was trying to send the message in the song.

Away from the video hullabaloo, Prophet Freddy famed for the “spiritual spectacles” is proving that he is a jack of all trades. Apart from his pastoral duties, he is a musician, actor, businessman and philanthropist.

Since the beginning of the year he has released five music videos that have shaken the local gospel music scene, with some hogging the limelight on national television as well as his church’s television channel GMM TV and online platforms like YouTube.

He has released videos for songs such as Vana, Tinopemberera — off his 2016 album 100 Percent Prophetic, Chikuru Kudzoka, featuring comedienne Samantha Kureya, aka Gonyeti and Baba Harare, Kastep Kenyasha, Munyama Wegonzo and recently Bag.

In most of his projects, he has roped in several artistes, secular and gospel, in his efforts to give impetus to the product.

In Tinopembera, the Glen View-based preacher featured Baba Harare, gospel songstress Bethen Pasinawako Ngolomi and former Mukadota partner in comedy John “Chibhodhoro” Muyambo’s son, Nigel aka Chibhoz.

In the video of the song Kastep Kenyasha, the preacher roped in Charles Charamba, Madam Boss, Mai Titi and Baba Harare.

However, it is the latest video off the song Bag that has caused a stir on the market, but Prophet Freddy thinks otherwise.

“What is important is the message contained in the song,” he said.

“The message of the song talks of people who just love material things from other people only to disappear when things are not okay.”

The video, portrays a wealthy man flaunting US dollar notes and is laced with humour. Freddy plays the role of a rich man who helps the needy, some of whom dupe him.

Like most of his projects, the video was directed by Tamuka Mapembure Hove of Naxo Films.

“The video features Theresa Manyowa my sister-in-law and church mate. Word has been going around that she resembles comedienne Madam Boss in their facial looks,” Freddy said.

He said he was looking forward to releasing videos of songs such as Nezuro Haasi Nhasi, featuring Mathias Mhere and Kuchata Kwananaka.

“In future we pray for more grace so that we will be able to do other projects,” he said.