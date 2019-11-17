Lindi Marc to release second album

Gospel Music Sermon with The Master

POPULAR for her debut nine-track album, Vhurai Nzira, which appealed to a wider audience due to the use of various languages such as Shona, English and Ndebele, Lindi Marc is now working on another album.

The South Africa-based Zimbabwean gospel songstress, who is respected by both the fans and fellow musicians told Standard Style that she was raised in a Christian home, which gave her the opportunity to sing in churches and other religious gatherings.

Sometimes they would walk long distances to sing at a crusade in neighbouring towns.

“My first album Vhurai Nzira opened doors for me, it took me to places, got me nominations and I was blessed,” Marc said.

“The second album, which I am still working on, was supposed to be released last year but I took a little break.”

The break was because she had been busy on the road, leaving her with little time for the family and children.

“By God’s grace it should be out by next year, April, but I have been dropping singles, Uthando, Tamirira Denga, and one of my new track which I did in a Nigerian language and is yet to be released,” she said.

Lindi Marc said she does not target Christians alone because Christ didn’t come for the saved alone, he came for those who are also not saved, so they can be saved.

She has also faced some criticism from other gospel artistes criticise for her songs with a “funky” beat.

“I remember when I released the song Faithfulness, lots of people criticised the track saying my style is not holy,” she said.

“But today most of those are actually now doing it the Lindi Marc way to do their videos and sound. I sing for everyone but more especially the youths.

“The youths think gospel music is boring, but listen to Lindi Marc’s tracks and you will never play hip-hop again.”

Gospel music has changed her life big time.

“Remember no Christian remains the same. I am a believer and gospel artiste,” she said.

She is receiving messages of praise from villages in West Africa, who have fallen in love with music.

“Most of my songs are written by my husband Marc Moses Kross who doubles up as my manager under the Double Mc Music stable,” she said.

The music is available on Apple Music, Google Music Deezee, and Oyos Music, among other online platforms.