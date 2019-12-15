Chics boost for Ivyson Tour

By Style Reporter

It’s Chics galore at the final leg of The Ivyson Tour.

The Zimbabwean wing of The Ivyson Tour got a major boost after the organisers roped in South African television personality, rapper, actress and model Boitumelo Thulo, aka Boity as well as South African rapper Nadia Nakai among the star-studded list of performers.

The curtain to The Ivyson Tour, a brainchild of South African hip-hop sensation Nasty C, comes down next Saturday at Pabloz VIP car park in Borrowdale.

Nadia Nakai and Boity join a galaxy of artistes, including Malawian-born South African artiste Gemini Major, South African singer Tellaman, Cape Town-based Rowlene and Mozambican rapper Laylizzy.

Local acts will be led by King 98 and include TiGonzi, Stunner, Takura, DJ Silence Dosh, Kikky Badass, Union 5 and Raydizz, among others.

The South African rap queens, both known for their smoking hot bodies, were roped in by the organisers on the 11th hour, but are no strangers to Zimbabwe.

Nadia Nakai, born of a South African father and a Zimbabwean mother, gave a scintillating performance when she performed at the launch of King 98’s debut album Francesca in May.

In an interview with Standard Style on the sidelines of the launch, the Naa Meaaan hit-maker could not hide her joy at being “home” throughout the performance.

“I always feel the love and I appreciate it, “I will never forget where I come from,” she said.

Nadia Nakai is riding high following the release of her debut album Nadia Naked.

The first lady of Cassper Nyovest’s Family Tree record label described the Zimbabwean people as amazing and promised to come back “home” again, and it seems she has fulfilled her pledge.

On the other hand, Boity has been to Zimbabwe on several occasions. Last year she was invited to bring glamour to the Davido All White 30 Billion concert hosted by socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure in Harare.

Boity, who is now part of the elite alumni Forbes Africa 30 Under-30 list, also hosted a cocktail party during a mining indaba convened by South Africa’s Moti Group held at Meikles Hotel.

Rowlene Bosman, who is signed under Nasty C’s record label — Tall Racks Records — is another female South African diva performing, so is Zimbabwean multi-award-winning Kikky Badass.