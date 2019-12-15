King 98, Ti Gonzi rule

By Sindiso Dube

Speak of déjàvu. This is what happened to rapper Tafadzwa “Asaph” Tarukwana who walked out of the Woods empty-handed despite having been nomiated six times for the Zim Hip-hop Awards that took place in Harare on Friday.

Asaph’s script is similar to what happened to his “rival” and fellow Bulawayo-based rapper Cal_Vin a few years ago.

The Mambo singer lost on everything which had his name on it a year after being paraded as the biggest rapper and crowned king of hip-hop and winning big at the same awards last year.

The same happened to Cal_Vin in 2016, a year after he had been certified the “Year of the Vin”. After winning almost everthing Cal_Vin went on to lose everything.

One is left to question consistency in Zim hip-hop circles, some might want to question the decisions by the adjudicators, but doing so would also raise dust about Asaph’s victory last year.

“Congratulations to all the winners tonight. I didn’t get anything this year, but I’m not fazed. Big love to everyone believing in me and living the music,” tweeted Asaph just after the awards.

Meanwhile, rising hip-hop sensation King 98 and rapper Ti Gonzi were the toast of the night when they walked away with three gongs each.

King 98, who hosts a galaxy of African rappers, including South African star Nasty C on the final leg of the Ivyson Tour on December 21 walked home with the Best Collaboration award for his song Wacko, featuring Nasty C and LayLizzy, Best Hip-hop Hustle award and Best Album for his 13-track debut album Francesca.

Ti Gonzi (real name Tinashe Gonzara) won the Best Male, Best Verse and Song of the Year— Kure, featuring Ishan awards.

Traditional winners Stunner, aka Mdhara Dziva, won the Hip-hop Personality of the Year award while Mudiwa was voted the people’s choice.

Hip followers have queried Mudiwa’s victories every year even though he would have not released music or has nothing tangible as far as hip-hop is concerned. Mula Nation was voted the Best Group, while Script Mula’s King Santa directed by Sim Doc was voted the Video of the Year. Jamal from No Limits is the Best Producer and the Best Newcomer Award went to N Jay Oh.

Phreshy shrugged the challenge of other rap queens to be crowned Best Female rapper.