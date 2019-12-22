3 Daughters presents early Xmas

By Sindiso Dube

If you have a Christmas jazz wish-list on which leisure spot to visit this festive season, you better scrap that off as Santa clause in the name of Peter Mubi has brought a gift for you at 3 Daughters Restaurant and Jazz Bar.

3 Daughters Restaurant and Jazz Bar is a newly-opened leisure spot at Parklands shopping complex in Bulawayo.

The spot had a soft launch on Wednesday night where invited guests were treated to what to expect from the place- good food, winery, whiskey and most importantly, good music for the mature.

Songstress Buhle backed by the Outfit Band created a jazzy atmosphere with jazz melodies in the neatly decorated room, which has a restaurant side that caters for food and the bar side.

A sizable number of patrons, who attended the event were serenaded by the music and welcomed a place, which they now call the home of jazz.

The launch also marked the return of businessman Mubi, who used to run Cape to Cairo, which is in the city centre.

“This is the new home of good food, good music and mostly importantly this is home for women, its home away from home for them,” Mubi said.

“We had women in mind when we were putting all this together. We want to celebrate them and empower them.

“It took us a year to set all this up and eventually opening today [last Wednesday night], we were not in a rush, we wanted things to be peferct and not serve our clients with substandard services.”

The name 3 Daughters is a dedication to Mubi’s three daughters — Cherry-Ane Mubi Harris, Zandile Mubi and Farai Mubi Shmidt.

“This place is dedicated to my daughters and other women in the world. My daughters are all chefs and the menus we have are courtesy of them,” Mubi said.

“I talked to them about this idea and how important women are and also for them to do something, which enables them to give back to the community and their fellow women.

“We would have loved to open during the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign, but we were not yet ready.

“However, we still advocate against the abuse of women and girls. This should not be limited to the 16 days, but it’s a 365-day activism. Let’s do right at all times and respect our women.

Mubi said the outlet will host women gatherings where they will share their stories.