Old Mutual’s Amazing Voices premieres tonight

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

THE much-awaited Old Mutual’s Amazing Voices, a Pan-African singing competition in partnership with DStv that seeks to unearth talented music groups in four African countries, namely Zimbabwe, South Africa, Ghana and Kenya, premieres tonight on Mzansi Magic, Mzansi Wethu, Africa Magic, Maisha Magic East and Zambezi Magic and will run until April 5.

Contestants representing the four countries, sourced in nine cities, including Harare, Bulawayo, Accra, Kumasi, Mombasa, Nairobi, Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg, will square off for a whopping US$100 000 grand prize in a historic battle of the genres that include gospel, pop and rhythm and blues.

DStv and GOtv viewers from Ghana, Kenya, South Africa and Zimbabwe will get to witness the historic talent search reality show that will be hosted by Thembisa Mdoda Nxumalo and Elikem Kumorzdie every Sunday for 13 weeks.

The first season of Amazing Voices that will unearth talent across three genres — gospel, pop and rhythm and blues (R & B) with incredible voices — will kick-off with mass auditions that took place before celebrated in-country selectors’ designated three groups of singers to advance to the home ground battle, which will be the elimination stage.

After the elimination phase, the groups will advance to the grand stage where they will sing it out for the grand prize.

Chief marketing officer at Old Mutual Limited Vuyo Lee believes the reality show will bring Africa together in a unique and uplifting way.

“We believe that music is a universal language which is why it forms the basis of our business’s strategic sponsorship focus. Now, more than ever, the continent is ready for the unifying experience and amplification of talent we know Amazing Voices is going to deliver,” she said.

M-Net CEO Nkateko Mabaso said with the talent show, reality television will never be the same again.

“Amazing Voices will take viewers on the musical journey with hopefuls from the four African countries set to showcase their talents across three genres,” he said.

“This will make for compelling viewing and entertainment like never before and we are glad that the show will premiere on our platforms as this reaffirms Multichoice as Africa’s best storyteller.”

The competition’s auditions in Zimbabwe started last year on October 15 at Large City Hall in Bulawayo before coming to Harare on October 18 at Monomotapa Hotel with Afro-pop singer Selmor Mtukudzi, hip-hop sensation Takura and gospel artiste Tembalami being the selectors.

Selmor said her experience as a country selector was both wonderful and nerve-wracking.

“It was wonderful to hear all the amazing voices that came through for the auditions, but it was also nerve-wracking having that big responsibility of finding the right groups that could bring the prize money of US$100 000 home to Zimbabwe,” she said.