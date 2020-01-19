Apostle Chikohwa son weds Aussie sweetheart

BY STYLE REPORTER

IT was a day of glitz and glamour when Samuel Chikohwa and Nikita Surrao tied the knot during the second wedding reception held at Umwinzii Gardens in Harare’s Glen Lorne suburb.

The couple’s first wedding reception was held at St Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Melbourne, Australia, on January 3.

Samuel is the first born son of Apostle George and Bishop Rosewittar Chikohwa, founding members of the Church on the Rock Ministries International, while Nikita is the daughter of Keith and Lorraine Surrao of Australia.

Speaking to Standard Style after the wedding, Apostle Chikohwa, who and his wife have published several spiritual motivational books, including on marriage, was full of praise for the couple.

“We thank God and give Him the glory for the wedding of our son Samuel and daughter-in-law Nikita,” Apostle Chikohwa said.

“We never dreamt that one day Samuel would make us proud with such kind of a wedding.

“He has led his siblings by example; not only them, but also youths of today. You can have a dream and you need to work hard to fulfil your dream. Samuel did it; he dreamt of becoming an engineer, a wish he fulfilled; and he also wanted a big wedding, which he did and that’s awesome.”

Apostle Chikohwa said it was not easy having a family and raising it. He said seven years after they got married, they remained childless but they kept on believing God until Samuel was eventually born.

“It wasn’t easy for me and wife having and raising our family. We can only say this is God’s hand, not us, but God’s favour and His blessings. He said to us if you obey Me and do my will, I will bless you,” he said.

For more than four decades, Apostle Chikohwa has led the way in presiding at large Christian revivals across the globe, but his turning point in the world of evangelism was when he founded the Church on the Rock Ministries International in 1988.