Byo prophet sets up foundation to curb poverty

By Sindiso Dube

Youthful leader of the Spirit Revival Encounter Church Prophet Sheltons says the year 2020 is for giving back to the community as he seeks to reduce poverty among the most vulnerable members of society.

The charismatic preacher told Standard Style that he has established a foundation that will help cater for the less-privileged across the country.

“This year is going to be a good year for me, the ministry, its followers and various communities in the country,” Prophet Sheltons said.

“We will be opening up foundations that will be widely spread across the country.

“These will be to raise funds that will help the less-privileged such as widows and orphans so that we reduce poverty within society.

“The idea is about giving back to the communities where we minister the Word and spread the goodness of God.”

He said his ministry would focus more on winning more souls to the Lord this year.

“The main purpose of leading a ministry is to win souls for the Lord Jesus Christ and this year we will be all out winning souls,” he said.

“We want our people in our country to know more of God and also do things in a Godly manner, that way the whole country will be blessed.”

Prophet Sheltons has lined up a number crusades in Bulawayo which will spread to other towns.

The youthful preacher was born and raised in Bulawayo.

“From a tender age I had visitations from the Lord. I remember vividly when I was doing my ‘O’ Levels as the leader of Scripture Union, every time I would minister demons would fall, healing would take place and it was then that I realised that God had called me to be His servant. Eventually I opened my ministry in 2016,” he said.

Prophet Sheltons and his followers congregate at Astra Building in Bulawayo.