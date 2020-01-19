Dembo, Stunner embroiled in copyright battle

By style REPORTER

SUNGURA musician Tendai Dembo and hip-hop musician Desmond Chideme, aka Stunner, are embroiled in a copyright battle over the remix of the 1990s hit song Chitekete which the rapper did without the Dembos’ consent.

Released in 1991 by the late Barura Express frontman Leonard Dembo, Chitekete was voted Zimbabwe’s Silver Jubilee Best Song and went on to be played at the Miss Universe pageant in Namibia in 1996.

Late last year Stunner did a remix of the song and performed it in Victoria Falls in December, which did not go down well with Tendai, one of the late musician’s sons.

Although Tendai and Stunner tried to resolve their copyright issues behind closed doors, an online publication last week reported that Tendai tore Stunner into shreds, claims which Tendai denied.

“I have never talked to the media about this copyright issue and I am surprised with these reports coming from this publication,” Tendai said.

“I want to say I am sorry to Stunner for this, but I never said anything to the press about this issue. It was something that was ‘cooked’ by the so-called press to serve their own agenda.

“However, what Stunner did was wrong. He should have sought consent from us before he did the remix.”

Stunner could not be reached for comment on Friday.

Meanwhile, Tendai said he was promoting his six-track album titled Dzinde, released last year, with a nationwide tour.

“Our music is in demand across the country and this year, we will make sure that we reach all corners of the country,” Tendai said.