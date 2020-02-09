Nhariswa bounces back with new album

By Sukuoluhle Ndlovu

Masvingo gospel singer Welcome Nhariswa on Friday bounced back after releasing his second album titled My Closet.

The 10-track album also features Minister Michael Mahendere and Nhariswa comes out after six years of waiting. The musician released his debut project in 2012, which carried hit tracks such as Matenga Azarurwa and Ndiye Mwari.

Nhariswa said he named the album My Closet as it comes after a long time of silence.

“I decided to name the album My Closet after being silent for a long time, and this album comes after six years of a break from the music industry,” Nhariswa said.

“For me, it was a time to reflect upon my life and strengthen my relationship with God.

“I have been sharing my closet with the people for the past six years and I will be sharing it through praise and worship. The break influenced my album as I learnt how to grow and focus on God.”

The gospel singer has done collaborations with well-known musicians and some are featured on the new album. He has worked with Takesure Zamar Ncube, who is now with Joyous Choir, ZimPraise, Tami Bimha, Janet Manyowa and Minister Mahendere.

Nhariswa started singing in 2011 and released a single titled Sanganai Nesu with Takesure Zamar. In 2018 he did a remix of the song Ndiye Mwari with Minister Mahendere.

He said that he did not choose gospel music, but it chose him. He was born and bred in the church and he had no chance to choose, hence gospel chose him.

“I have found peace with music and it is now my passion, I have turned music into work and I am also a music producer at Cherub Studios,” said Nhariswa.

Nhariswa bemoaned the lack of recognition for artistes.

“The challenge being faced right now as a musician is that it is difficult to penetrate for airplay and gain recognition. So, for this album I am hoping and praying to get airplay,” he said.

“The media should give upcoming artistes the chance to showcase their talent and take up new sounds as this is the only way to pave way for other artistes in the music industry.”