ShowBoy breaks Maskiri hiatus with collaboration

BY JAMES MUONWA

Controversial but talented urban groover Alishias Musimbe, aka Maskiri, has made a comeback following his latest collaboration with equally-gifted musician ShowBoy (pictured below) , who is making waves in Chegutu and surrounding towns.

Maskiri, who is now based in South Africa, features on ShowBoy’s new offering, a single titled Ndiudze Ndizive (Let Me Know).

ShowBoy told Standard Style that he roped in long-time friend Maskiri in order to tap into the rapper’s brand capital and lyrical prowess.

“Maskiri and l have been friends for long and have worked on some projects in the past. This time around, l realised he hadn’t been in the studio for a while and decided to invite him on my new project, to which he gladly obliged,” said ShowBoy.

“Having Maskiri in the song will boost its ratings considering his fame and exceptional talent,” he added.

The Chegutu-based crooner, who has held several sold-out shows, fancies his latest project will propel him to greater heights.

“I am confident that this single will give me the urge to do bigger things, judging from the responses on social media platforms where the song has been uploaded,” said the artiste-cum- auto electrician.

ShowBoy described Ndiudze Ndizive as a love song which he penned after noticing couples enduring strained relationships, which sometimes end in nasty divorces, domestic violence, or worse, crimes of passion such as murder.

The youthful crooner urged couples to accept it when one of them opts out of a union, rather than waste each other’s time and opportunities.

The single was produced by GT Beats of Sound Nation in Kwekwe.