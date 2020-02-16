Murudzwa deserves Minister of Religion title: Minister

gospel music sermon:with The Master

LAST week gospel musician Argatha Murudzwa-Ndembera turned 18 years in the music industry.

The Press On hitmaker capped that milestone with the launch of a new single Mweya Wangu Pfuura.

Her number one fan, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa, was the guest of honour.

In her speech, Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe was a largely Christian nation and the country was blessed with numerous musicians of different genres and various languages.

“However, we are concerned with some musicians whose lyrics are not morally correct, which have a negative impact on our society especially on our youths,” Mutsvangwa said.

“As the ministry, we have a mandate to inform, educate and entertain and the music industry fulfils two of our mandates of education and entertainment.

“The education part is in the meaning and lyrics of the song, that is why I am raising the red flag over corrupt lyrics.”

Mutsvangwa said she had known Murudzwa-Ndembera for a long time and had followed her illustrious career with keen interest.

According to the minister, Murudzwa-Ndembera’s message had been consistent over the years. It is a message of encouragement and pointing people to the right path, according to the Lord.

“Creativity takes inspiration and for gospel artistes, their inspiration comes from above, the Lord,” Mutsvangwa said.

“When we listen to a gospel song, we believe the lyrics are indeed a message from God to His people.

“While every song contains a message, the message from gospel music is indeed heavenly inspired.”

Mutsvangwa said apart from celebrating the launch of the single titled Mweya Wangu Pfuura, the occasion was also to celebrate a huge milestone in the amazing career of the songstress.

She has not allowed fame to get into her head and chosen to live according to the Word she sings about.

The single was clearly a result of creativity by Murudzwa-Ndembera.