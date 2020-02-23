Gweru’s Xiddo brews another love gem

By Sandra Maricho

GWERU-based Afro-pop musician Forward “Xiddo” Maposa has released yet another love track dedicated to all those in love.

Xiddo, who recently married his long-time lover Ayanda, said he would like to celebrate his marriage together with his fans, especially during this month of love.

He told Standard Style that the single is about true love and how people are expected to show unconditional love in all circumstances.

“My track Anondida Sezvandiri talks about a man who appreciates how his partner loves him wholeheartedly and it is meant to inspire married people to continue loving each other despite the challenges they encounter on the way,” Xiddo said.

The musician has been all around the Midlands province perfoming at live shows and has promised to continue working hard until he is recognised globally.

“I worked very hard last year when l had a busy schedule performing at different events and platforms,” he said.

“I hope this year will be better in terms of doing shows outside the province so as to increase my fan base.”

He encouraged other upcoming musicians to continue working hard until they become “big”.

“It is through hard work that artistes become successful in their careers. The music industry has its own challenges, but perseverance and persistence makes it achievable,” Xiddo said.

Xiddo is one of a few musicians in Gweru who owns a state-of-the-art recording studio where he assists upcoming artistes.

“I would like to see Gweru artistes being recognised the same way as those in Harare and Bulawayo. People love good content and if the music is good, no matter where one is located, people will just support something that is good,” he said.

Xiddo hinted at plans to release a video of the track Maimwana, which is dedicated to his wife.

“l will release a video of the track Maimwana, which l dedicated to my wife and l want to express how l really love her with all my heart,” he said.