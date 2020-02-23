Lindi Marc reveals how she overcame language barriers

gospel music sermon:with The Master

POPULAR South Africa-based gospel musician Lindy Marc says God has helped her overcome language barriers both in her home country and in South Africa where she was being treated as a foreigner.

The Bulawayo-raised Lindy sings in both Shona and Ndebele.

She told Standard Style recently in Chitungwiza on the sidelines of a three-day convention hosted by the Poth Ministries church that she was forced to write most of her songs in Shona as her mother language to reach a wider audience.

“I have met challenges mostly because singing in Ndebele alone does not have much of a market, so I also sing in Shona to reach out to many people,” she said.

“In South Africa, they treat me just like any other foreigner, no matter that I sing in Ndebele, they still pick that I am a Zimbabwean.”

She attributed her phenomenal success to God, who gave her the wisdom to overcome.

“This forces me and my husband [Marc Moses Kross], who is also my manager, to come back home to do my music promotions,” she said.

The Apostle Rukweza-led Poth Ministries as celebrating its 10th anniversary under the theme Usawatsvagire Rugare from Deuteronomy 23v 6.

Lindy, whose debut album Vhurai Nzira became an instant hit, still holds sweet memories of the venue where she officially launched her album a few years ago.

“It was a successful meeting where my husband was also preaching to the youths, empowering them that we should not allow fear and it brought hope,” she said.

“Their confidence that had been destroyed by Satan is now back.”

Her husband Kross, who is also a preacher, impacted the youths during the youth and business meeting, covering topics such as business seminar and business mentorship and gave a motivational lecture.

Marc Moses, who owns Double Mc Studio, a label that exclusively promotes gospel music, described the programme as an amazing experience.

“The message was when you are a youth, the only way to be successful in life is through Christ,” Marc Moses said.

Poth Ministries founder Apostle Rukweza said they had a long-term relationship with the couple and this was the third time Lindy had performed at their church.

The church’s music director, Pastor Hove, added that their focus was on promoting upcoming gospel artistes in the locality.

“We began working with the Marc family in 2018 and when they came here we provided the backing vocals for their live performances and later went to South Africa to perform there as well,” said Pastor Hove.

