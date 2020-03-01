SA-based Zimbabwean to release second album

By Sandra Maricho

KWEKWE-born Afro-jazz musician Silas Carter Muchemwa (pictured) will release his eight-track album titled Chivaraidze.

Muchemwa is famed for his video titled Machululu, which is frerquently played on regional television broadcaster Channel O.

“People in South Africa love my music and l am very humbled with the support l am getting from that side,” Muchemwa said.

His first album Gogogoi was fairly received because of marketing challenges, but he says the forthcoming project would be a game changer.

“Everything is now in place for the launch of my second album and we are working on the final touches of the last songs,” he said.

Muchemwa fronts Afro Switch, which he described as an amazing team of talented instrumentalists.

Born in Murehwa, Muchemwa attended Chemhondoro and Mucheke schools. He later went to Kwekwe Polytechnic where he did a national diploma in transport.

His love for music started when he was at primary school where he used to take part in jiti festivals in the rural areas.

“l was inspired by various life experiences which l have encountered and at times what happens to others in my surroundings,” he said

“Local musicians who inspired me to become the musician I am today include Bob Nyabinde, Diana Samkange and the late Oliver Mtukudzi, among others.”

The musician has released several singles and did collaborations with Tryson Chimbetu, Blue J — an Angolan singer — and TLC — a South Africa-based dancehall singer.

“l am proud of being a musician and watching my video on Channel O is a dream come true,” he said.

“I promise my fans that l will continue working hard through producing good music and videos.”

He encouraged other musicians to work hard because the industry has its own challenges but at the end there are many rewards.

“The music industry is so challenging especially the early stages, but if one invests in producing the best people will always support it,” Muchemwa said.