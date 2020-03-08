Byo artistes revel in Nama glory

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Bulawayo arts stakeholders have expressed joy over the increased number of awards scooped by artistes from the city at this year’s edition of the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) in Harare recently.

Their excitement comes in the wake of 10 gongs having been scooped by artistes from the City of Kings at the awards ceremony held at the Harare International Conference Centre.

In the previous 18 editions, Bulawayo artistes did not fare well compared to other parts of the country, especially Harare.

Standard Style spoke to some of the Nama winners who said the awards were a reflection of quality and hard work.

Antoinette Sango, who won the Outstanding Actress Film and Television gong, said this year’s ceremony was something new and mind-blowing.

“I loved the concept of Nama TV and that raised people’s interest and gave them that feeling of not wanting to miss out, wanting to know what this year has for them,” Sango said.

“In short it was DOPE! They really brought it back to the people. I was expecting the award, I believe I am a hard worker and my passion — acting — is in me.

It’s my daily bread and I don’t fake it. I work it.

“I think if it wasn’t for this specific person who discovered me, I would be out there wandering about. I believe William Nyandoro made me what I am today.”

She said winning the awards felt like a woman who had been trying to get pregnant for a long time.

“After many years she gets pregnant and gives birth to a bundle of joy. I am so happy I just can’t express the feeling,” she said.

“I am currently studying photography, working with Indie Artsy Visuals.”

The Special Award Arts Personality went to Nobuntu, a Bulawayo-based all-women a-cappella group.

They were not present at the Nama ceremony as they were on an international tour at the Bermuda Festival of Performing Arts.

The group’s public relations officer, Keith Moyo, described this year’s Namas as phenomenal .

“For us it goes down as one of the most well-organised award events so far. We are honoured to be given the Arts Personality award. It shows that the work we do doesn’t go unnoticed,” Moyo said.

“It really came unexpected considering how booming the Zimbabwean music industry currently is. This is our first Nama award and it really means we are leaving a footprint nationally.

“When they read out our profile for the audience at Nama, we realised the work and effort we put in raising the country’s flag high.”

He described Nobuntu as Zimbabwean ambassadors when they are abroad.

“We should reflect that in everything that we do. We will announce our next project, but for now we are still enjoying our current album’s reception,” Moyo said.

Charmaine Mudau, who won the Outstanding Theatre Actress gong, said she loved the diversity in terms of language and culture.

“That was the most amazing part about the Nama 19th edition. These awards defined Zimbabwe as a nation. The event was well organised and they made it worthwhile,” Mudau said.

“Award or no award, being nominated and taking part in such a event was an amazing experience. The organisers really pulled it off and surely set a standard that needs to be maintained.

“Having our own Zimbabwean artistes perform and while some host the event shows how much we have grown as a nation.”

She said getting two nominations was a blessing and winning an award was a bonus.

“I thank God for that. I really feel blessed. I honestly want to thank all the supporting structures that I have in my life because one can never reach their full potential without anyone challenging them to be better,” she said.

“So to my family [dad and my siblings], my colleagues [the cast] and all the people who support my craft, thank you very much. I wouldn’t have done it without you. This award really taught me that God’s timing is always the best and patience pays,” she said.

Mudau said her goal was to keep pushing, learning more about her craft, challenging herself to be a better thespian and continue impacting the growth of the arts industry in Zimbabwe.

Percy Soko, who won the Outstanding Actor Film and Television gong, said the awards were great and they were given a five-star treatment.

“The number of awards increased, which shows growth and that people are working and improving their craft.

“I feel great and winning the award was 50/50 because being nominated shows you were outstanding that year in your craft.”

Vusa Mkhaya, who won the Special Award —Artiste in the Diaspora accolade, said what he saw online was amazing.

“I watched the event online. I was not in Harare, but what I saw was amazing. I don’t know how it was live, but the event was amazing,” Mkhaya said.

“I am honoured to get this award because it is my first award in Zimbabwe and it’s a national award. I am really honoured because it’s a special award and it will really be special to me.”

He said he didn’t expect the award as he did not believed he was was that popular in Zimbabwe.

“I was not expecting the award at all even though we all knew that Nama is not a popularity contest,” he said.