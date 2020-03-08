Madzibaba Andby turns to music

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

THE founder of the Johanne the Fifth of Africa Apostolic Church, Johanne Masowe eChishanu leader Madzibaba Andby Makururu (pictured), will today unveil his first music project, an album titled Kutumwa KwaCommander.

The album will be launched in Mutare during today’s church service where hundreds of congregants are set to join the preacher celebrate his new found call.

Madzibaba Andby, who is referred by his congregants as The Commander, said the album was long overdue as he had promised his followers long back.

The six-track album carries songs such as Commander Andby, Ndine Machinda Angu, Riye Riye Girimende, Ndinenge Rombe, Denga Ndera Baba and Humambo WaBaba Manuwero.

He said the song Denga Ndera Baba talks about the challenges he faced since he started his church in 1988, including a period when he was blind for seven months before receiving some prayers from prophets.

“l have fulfilled my pledge that l made at the start of February this year. l pledged that l wanted to come up with an album and l have achieved that,” he said.

“l have about 10 singers and there are some who want to be part of the group and we have no problem with that.

“If you listen to the album, it is going to be one of the best gospel albums in the country this year. What motivated me is that l wanted these musicians to earn a living and very soon we are going to have live shows across the country.”

He said he does it differently compared to other churches that do not want to expose talent within their churches.

“l am taking a different direction because we want to upgrade the Apostolic sect in a better way,” he said.