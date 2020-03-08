Ncube joins forces with Nyakudya, Murudzwa

By Jairos Nhakano & Lowen Mutambara

Gospel artiste Tafadzwa Ncube is set to release an eight-track album titled Mapopoma later this year.

The unheralded gospel crooner on Friday released a forerunner single titled Mapopoma, on which he features Kudzi Nyakudya and songstress Agatha Murudzwa.

Speaking to Standard Style last week, Ncube said he dropped the single as a teaser before going on to release his grand project, his fourth album.

“This year I will release a new album, but before its release, we will release a single titled Mapopoma which features veteran gospel musician Kudzi Nyakudya and Agatha Murudzwa,” Ncube said.

The album carries tracks such as Jerusalem, Africa Unite, Munda Wezvivi, Gonamombe (remix) and the title track.

He bemoaned the economic conditions prevailing in the country saying this had created an uneven playground, hence impeding the growth of his music.

‘’Everything needs money starting on recording and marketing the music. Right now we are not able to hold any shows across the country because of lack of money,” Ncube said.

Ncube began his music career in 2013 as an Afro-jazz musician. However, four years later, he chose a different path opting to sing gospel music which saw him release his debut album, Chiriko Chikomo, before striking gold when his track with Call to Praise choir Gonamombe, topped the charts on Radio Zimbabwe.

“I started singing in 2013 and I sang Afro-jazz, but I left the genre to concentrate on gospel music because I grew up in a strong Christian background,” he said.

“I am in the church choir and that’s why I decided to sing gospel music. Singing is very important because it’s all about praising God.”

The artiste, who is also known as Lasper, said the single Mapopoma, released on Friday, reminds people that God listens to their prayers, hence they should remain prayerful and look up to God every time.

“The song is about how God listens to our prayers in any situation, so let’s not grow weary of praying and the Most High will hear our prayers,’’ he said

Lasper said he was working with Munyaradzi Munodawafa on a project which he could not give more details about.