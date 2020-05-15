Zimbabwe’s Covid-19 cases soar to 42

The Ministry of Health and Child Care said two people people from Harare and Nashonaland East that recently returned from South Africa had tested positive to the disease.

Two other cases were recorded from a quarantine centre in Mashonaland West, the ministry said in the latest update.

It said Zimbabwe had started using the GeneExpert for confirmation of Covid-19 cases.

The country has recorded four coronavirus deaths since the first case was recorded on March 20 with four recoveries so far.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on March 30 imposed a national lockdown to slow down the spread of the virus.

The lockdown has been extended twice since then and the latest phase that saw big companies being allowed to resume operations ends on Sunday.

Mnangagwa is expected to announce more relaxed conditions for the lockdown as the government continues to bow down to pressure to open up the economy and forestall an implosion.