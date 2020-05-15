Top Menu



Zimbabwe’s Covid-19 cases soar to 42

May 15, 2020 in Local
Zimbabwe’s recorded Covid-19 csses jumped to 42 on Friday after four more people  tested  positive for the flu-like disease.
The Ministry  of Health  and Child Care said two people people from Harare and Nashonaland East that recently  returned from South Africa had tested positive  to the disease.
Two other cases were recorded from a quarantine centre in Mashonaland West, the ministry  said in the latest update.
It said Zimbabwe  had started using the GeneExpert for confirmation of Covid-19  cases.
The country has recorded four coronavirus deaths since the first case was  recorded on March 20 with four recoveries so far.
President  Emmerson Mnangagwa  on March   30 imposed a  national  lockdown  to slow  down  the spread of the virus.
The lockdown  has been extended twice  since  then and the latest phase that saw big companies  being  allowed to resume  operations ends on Sunday.
Mnangagwa  is expected  to announce more relaxed conditions for the lockdown  as the government continues  to bow down  to  pressure to open up  the economy  and forestall  an implosion.
