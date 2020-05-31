Rozalla: The return of a dance icon

LONDON — When thinking of Rozalla Miller, those who remember think of her as the “Queen of Rave”, but that was then and this is now. After quite a hiatus, in 2009 Rozalla released a brand new album of jazzy, soulful R‘n’B-inspired numbers including a few covers. She toured across the United Kingdom supporting the album and performs in Europe and beyond.

Fast-forward to 2020 and she’s back again! This time she’s set aside the more experimental leanings of 2009’s Brand New Version and returns to her roots with some absolutely banging new tracks. The first single off the new album, Turn on the Light, was an instant hit and there are more where that came from. The response in the clubs has been massive — with clubs in Ibiza and the Balearics prior to lockdown swinging to the sound of a woman reborn. Much of this rebirth happened in North London at Select Recording Studios, where Rozalla made use of the exceptional facilities and expertise to lay down all of the vocal tracks for the new album.

For those who are uninitiated in the ways of Rozalla, let’s take a look back at her history. She was born in Zambia, but cut her teeth in the dance scene in Zimbabwe, where she went on to live. In 1988 she was scouted by an English producer, who relocated her to London and in the early 1990s she really took off, when her single Everybody’s Free (To Feel Good) was unleashed on the clubs. She made the top 10 in many countries and the song is known as an all-time rave anthem the world over. This run of form continued into 1992 — arguably her finest year. She made the UK top 20 with her first album and released two massive hit singles Are You Ready To Fly and Faith (In the Power of Love), not to mention accompanying the one and only moonwalker Michael Jackson on his Dangerous tour, opening for every single one of his shows. Her other notable successes include recording the theme song to Carlito’s Way, while further hit songs followed in 1994.

After the frustration, sadness and desperation of the early months of 2020, there has never been a better time for a new Rozalla album. Her message and sound of hope, fun and passion has never been in stronger voice and will be welcomed by fans and newcomers alike. With this in mind, another fantastic song has been released from the forthcoming album, complete with a super-fun 1980s-inspired video, in the form of Magnificent – Retroteque remix. There’s a wonderful innocence to Rozalla’s sound, harking back to a time where the dancefloor was honest, sweaty and fun was the end-game. If these tracks are anything to go by, which the label and studio will definitely attest to, the new album will be much loved by fans old and new — providing wonderful escapism and energy, even if much of the dancing will need to be in the home!

—ventsmagazine