King 98 exhibits Zim beauty

Zimbabwe’s tourism and hospitality industry is waking up from a slumber induced by the Covid-19 outbreak.

By Style Reporter

Tourism is the lifeblood of the economy, hence, government’s decision to come up with a cocktail of schemes, including the recently launched National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy which is meant to revive the sector.

The National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy calls for an all-hands-on-deck approach if Zimbabwe is to attain its vision of becoming a prime international tourist destination.

It is against such a backdrop that a number of local corporates and artistes have joined the tourism promotion bandwagon.

On Friday, King 98 released a song titled I Bet, which is accompanied by a video that seeks to promote domestic tourism.

The 183-second-long video, which was shot in Kariba, is already trending on online music platforms, including video-sharing outlet YouTube where it had close to 6 000 views within five hours of its release.

“King 98 as a Zimbabwean to the core of his heart has a desire to contribute to the economic development of his country even through tourism, hence, him shooting the video in Kariba,” said the rapper’s publicist and close associate Stephen Tsikirayi.

“It is a melancholic love story that reminisces the Shakespearean memory of Romeo and Juliet whereby a man bewitched by cupid’s arrows goes all in for a girl, who fails to reciprocate the same love.”

Tsikirayi said the single, which he believes will shake the world during the festive season, was a precursor to the release of King 98’s second album.

“King 98 is in the studio working on a new album that is set to be released in March. This latest offering is some early Christmas present and we hope it will entertain his legions of fans across the globe,” he said.

The 22-year-old rapper has been enjoying his career since May last year when he released his debut album titled Francesca. Since then he has toured several countries in the region and outside the continent.

Tsikirayi said they were now pushing aggressively the King 98 brand to reach all corners of the globe.

“The idea is to reach everyone, particularly youths. You know these guys now spend most of their time on social media, so we are now investing much on digital media,” he said.

“These days, science proves that the attention span of a person is more inclined to visuals. Videos have an edge advantage of bringing traffic to artistes via various broadcasting channels.”