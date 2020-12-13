Black Umfolosi founder uses lockdown to bond with family

Co-founder of Black Umfolosi, Tomeki Dube, says he is using the lockdown to bond and spend quality time with his family as the group has been globetrotting since 1987.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Dube, who has six children, said he missed special moments where a father has to be there when a child is born.

“I was never there for my children as they grew up. So I treat them as babies even though they are grown up,” he said.

“Some are grown up and moving away at a time where I need them close to me. So, I decided to use this lockdown wisely to bond and know my family better.

“I wake up and water the garden, clean falling leaves in the yard, walk my dogs, go to the shops with my family, at times spoil my family and cook for them.

“These are precious moments.There were times when the family needed me most, but I was away. Most of my children were born when I was overseas.”

Dube said he loved his job and would risk his family to represent the culture of Zimbabwe on a global platform. But he still feels he hasn’t done enough for his children and the lockdown presented an opportunity to do so.

“My firstborn was born when I was in Australia in 1990 and I only got home six months after birth,” he said.

“My second born was born when I was in Newcastle, England, and I got back home two months after. My third born was lucky because I had just landed from Europe and I was there at Northend Clinic when she was born.

“My fourth child was born when I was in the United States and I got back home three months later. Imagine, I came with clothes that could not fit him as he had grown up in three months.

“Only two of my children were born when I was around — Sandi born in 1995 and Caleb Mondli born in 2019. So, imagine how it feels as a father to miss such moments when your spouse needs you the most.”

Dube said he has learnt that family comes first and money cannot buy the family love and peace.

“I realised that to be with your family it’s good as you can experience all life changes together like water issues, electricity, devaluation of currency, shortage of food in 2008, all those were times that were tough and I was away.

“When you are away you would not imagine the level of crisis faced, but if we shared same experiences that unifies the family,”he said.

Dube said he has benefited a lot from foreign trips.

“I personally could import cars from Europe and I bought three houses in Bulawayo’s Pumula South, Sauerstown and Hillcrest suburbs,” he said.

“We encourage youngsters who love this genre to take it up from where we would finally be off stage. We have the likes of Tuku, Makheba, Masekela, Masuka and Mahlathini, among others, who died but their music lives on.”