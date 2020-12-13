Styce, Roki join forces

Zim hip-hop musician Shingayi Trevor Simoyi, better known as Styce (pictured below), has released a video of the track titled Lamborghini.

By Lowen Mutambara

He features veteran urban groover Roki.

The single Lamborghini was released last year following the success of another single titled Go Down on which Styce joined forces with dancehall chanter Shinsoman.

“Lamborghini is a love song and it’s not about that fancy car. I literally figuratively equate a beautiful lady to a Lamborghini,” Styce said.

“It’s a love song directed to couples or partners where we urge men to love their women and not harass them. They should be treasured and loved like the Lamborghini.”

He said he is working on another collaboration with Trevor Dongo.

Styce expressed concern over lack of support for the hip-hop genre in the country.

“Most hip-hop musicians in Zimbabwe are struggling because no one is supporting their music. We appeal for more support from individuals, the corporate world and promoters,” he said.