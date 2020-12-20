Kurai to launch debut album

By Gilbert Munetsi

Thomas Mapfumo’s heir apparent, Kurai Makore ), will on Tuesday (Unity Day) launch his debut album at the Gecko Gardens in Glen Lorne, Harare.

Titled Gara Unzwe, the project is a 10-track release whose songs include Gotokoto, Hwahwa, Bonga, Africa, Hondo, Nhamo Yekuzvipa and Machinda.

Makore was recently confirmed the torch-bearer of Chimurenga music by his uncle Thomas Mapfumo on the latter’s 75th birthday when he hinted he would soon be going on retirement.

Kurai’s late father and Mapfumo are brothers.

An excited Makore told Standard Style all was in place for the launch of his inaugural project that would officially announce his entry onto the music scene.

He entertains high hopes of marketing Zimbabwean culture abroad and networks have since been established in countries such as Australia.

Backed by The Black Lions, Kurai recorded the album with KOM Studios.

“It’s all systems go and we have put in a lot of work to ensure the event is flawless. Prior to recording and post the process, we have been practising regularly and fans coming for the launch should expect nothing short of a memorable show,” Makore said.

He said true to his uncle’s confidence in him, he was ready to uphold the Chimurenga legacy and saluted all other artistes who are doing the same.

“It would not be proper to monopolise the genre, but we should encourage all those that are singing Chimurenga because they are promoting our identity as Zimbabweans,” Makore said.

“Through it, people get educated, warned and are encouraged to soldier on even under the most difficult of situations. Principally that is what this type of music is all about,” he said.

While invitations had been extended to a number of other high-profile personalities in the music industry, Makore said their ability to grace the event could be hindered by the fact that they, too, would want to take advantage of the holidays to hold shows to make up for the lost time and income in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Mono Mukundu is expected to grace the occasion as both mentor and father figure.

The youthful Chimurenga music crooner said he would be marketing his works on platforms such as iTunes, YouTube and CD Baby.

In a related development, a popular local mbira ensemble, Madhonza Makuru, has released a single titled Nehanda Nyakasikana in honour of the revered spirit medium, Charwe.

The release comes at a time government is in the process of constructing a massive statue of Mbuya Nehanda, who was hanged for her role in the fight against colonialism.

Madhonza Makuru leader Forget Tsododo said he was given the lyrics of the song in a a dream.