Tazvitya sings against GBV

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Local musician Maizon Tazvitya has released a six-track extended play (EP) titled Pfumvudza with the leading track Handimbochema that focuses on challenges born out of economic hardships that communities face, which include gender-based violence and child abuse.

Tazvitya told Standard Style that he named his album Pfumvudza to signal the rebirth of his music into focusing on the plight of the vulnerable.

“I titled the EP Pfumvudza to signal the rebirth of my music. I compiled it during the lockdown period, a time that allowed me to refocus and become the best version of who I am. The era also saw businesses adapting to the new normal,” he said.

“Handimbochema focuses on how the harsh economic environment and HIV and Aids have contributed to gender-based violence and exploitation of children at large. KwaMungezi’s focus is on the abuse of children. Women and children are the most vulnerable.”

The Ancient Tribes front man said he was destined to educate people on gender-based violence issues and child abuse.

“I produced this album to both entertain and educate on issues that some tend to overlook. Many gender-based violence cases have been recorded during the Covid-19-induced lockdown. Let’s protect each other, let’s shun gender-based violence,” he said.

“Working with vulnerable children in peri-urban settlements has shaped the content of my music and I stand to see an environment where children’s rights are respected. In KwaMungezi I chose to use their lingo so as to connect with them.”

Other songs on the EP are Majurumbwe, Sorry, Ndinokuda and Tamari.

He said the album is now available on all digital platforms.