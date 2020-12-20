Trend-Zone Designer Wear set for the top

By Takemore Mazuruse

Fast-rising fashion house Trend-Zone Designer Wear is ending the year on a high after scooping three awards at the Zimbabwe Business Awards (Ziba) held in Harare recently.

The fashion house won Best Company in the Fashion and Image Consultany Industry, was named among the Top 100 brands of 2020 while the MD Florence Rupapa was named Businesswoman of the Year Special Recognition in Entrepreneurship, Philanthropy and Girl Child Empowerment.

Rupapa, who is also the company’s founder, said she was encouraged by the acknowledgement from the respected awards board and vowed to continue exerting herself in the fashion and image consultancy industry.

“This is my second year in this industry after I resigned from my previous employment stints and I am really encouraged by the strides we are making,” she told Standard Style.

“Trend-Zone Designer Wear is here to stay and we want to assure the market that they should expect quality and convincing service from us. 2021 is going to be bigger and better.”

Affectionately known as Miss Floe, the fashionista, image consultant and multi-award-winning entrepreneur boasts of an unparalleled taste in quality apparel for all sexes and ages.

“Fashion is my life and I always try to dress the part and I want the same for my clients and all that trust our brand,” she said.

“Being an image consultant, I also train individuals, as well as organisations on how to portray and improve their image in business, professional, academic and social settings in order for them to realise their full potential.”

Rupapa holds a Bachelor of Science Honours degree in Psychology which enables her to emotionally connect and understand her clientele’s individual needs courtesy of her psycho-analysis acumen.

“As a psychologist, I am able to deal with clients from across the social divide regardless of their personal attributes and character traits,” she said.

“We have everything for everyone at Trend-Zone Designer Wear and I am happy that the industry is beginning to accord us our space and recognition.”

Miss Floe said her fashion passion gave birth to Trend-Zone Designer Wear, a clothing brand that does not only sell clothes, but also focuses on the image consultancy side of its clientele.

“We don’t just sell clothes, we also have the image consultancy component which ensures that indivduals look good and present themselves in the best possible manner so that they thrive in business, professional, academic and social settings,” she said.

“Trend-Zone Designer Wear focuses on providing effective tools and strategies to help clients showcase their most confident and authentic selves.”

As a psychologist, Rupapa’s positive empowering message of dressing well all the time has translated into a fast-rising and successful business empire with devoted followers.

“We are trusted by some of the respected industry captains and entrepreneurs for a look commensurate with their status and some pre-order with specific requirements according to our advice,” she said.

“Trend-Zone Designer Wear is also involved in corporate social responsibilty through a charity work initiative called ‘She is Defined’. This undertaking focuses on university students’ grooming and etiquette sessions which prepares students for the corporate and entrepreneurial world after completion of studies,” she said.

The main focus of the charity initiative is on the students’ image and self-esteem which is accompanied by special gifts for each individual.

Trend-Zone Designer Wear recently hosted the inaugural She is Defined event where over 30 university students got empowered.