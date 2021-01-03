I am in the right direction: Mukoma Panga

BY STYLE REPORTER

LEGAL practitioner-cum-sungura musician Panganayi “Mukoma Panga” Hare (pictured) says while the year 2020 was devastating due to the outbreak of Covid-19. he was happy to close the year in a celebratory mood after his songs and video were featured on both the annual radio and television Top 50 charts respectively.

In an interview with Standard Style, Mukoma Panga said despite the coronavirus causing havoc globally, the year was a successful one for him at least on the musical front.

“In the midst of the global Covid-19 pandemic, we are happy to have ended the disastrous year on a high note as our music continues to do well both on radio and television charts. Our song Uri Wangu was on the Radio Zimbabwe Top 50 as well as National FM’s Top 50 and on ZBC TV Top 50 videos,” he said.

“I was the only sungura artiste with two videos Chibhakera and Uri Wangu that made it on the ZBC TV Top 50 videos list. This is a major milestone in my quest and mission to reform sungura and put it right on top where it belongs and as part of my efforts to achieve that, I released the first ever animation video for the song JoJo na Jojina.”

The Rusape-born singer said he was happy to be connecting well with fellow artistes as that had given birth to several collaborations.

“Early in the year l released the song Chibhakera off my forthcoming album Pfimbi yeGudo whose video features comedian-cum-singer Kapfupi and his wife Mai Nga. The song addresses the issue of domestic violence in the Covid era campaigning against using economic hardships as an excuse to perpetrate gender-based violence,” he said.

“Mid-year I released the song Uri Wangu featuring Agartha Murudzwa. The song did extremely well and was on rotation on all major radio stations. The accompanying video features Tyra Chikocho, popularly known as Madam Boss, and her husband Ngoni.”

With only a few days in the New Year, Mukoma Panga is optimistic for a recovering year.

“As 2020 has been a tough year, I think this 2021will be far much better. I am going to release my next studio album Pfimbi yeGudo sometime this year. There are some collaborations on the album. We are planning a different kind of launch for this album,” he said.

“I just want to bring that executive flare to sungura as many people think that sungura is for the down low class, but I am here to change the perception and take this sungura genre to the next level by rebranding it to gain new fans as well as retain the old ones.”