ManLuckerz drops autobiography

By Style Reporter

Sweden-based award-winning artiste Luckson Chezhira Chikutu will on Tuesday release his documentary as he ventures into the film industry.

The documentary — titled Chezhira: Where is home? — was done in the Scandinavian country and chronicles his life in both Zimbabwe and Sweden.

The multi-talented artiste worked together with fellow countryman Ngonidzashe Kativhu with the latter directing and producing the documentary under The Nexus Think at Zarawi Trust.

Chikutu, affectionately known as ManLuckerz, said the documentary is an educational tool to all art-loving Zimbabweans.

“The educational documentary in inspired by my life journey and is a culmination of two fellow countrymen from Zimbabwe helping each other on their journeys of life in a foreign land. Kativu, who is currently studying here, came up with the idea of producing the documentary on our identity,” he said.

The 48-minute piece will premiere via online platforms due to Covid-19 concerns.

Kativhu said: “To fully know who we are as a people, we must be ready and willing to discover ourselves through the stories of others. I was curious as an anthropologist to understand the importance of and what becomes of one’s identity when you are far from home.”