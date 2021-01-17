Mzoe7 lines up collabos with female artistes

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Award-winning artiste Mzoe7 says he is looking forward to doing collaborations, especially with female artistes from Africa this year as he feels they are bold, strong and have a lot to showcase to the world.

He made the remarks after reflecting on the year 2020 in which he worked on upgrading his music after he felt it should have a musical maturity substance that will take him globally.

“2020 has built up a lot of good synergies to a point where I have been able to assist other artistes with branding, choreography, song writing and directing, among others. I am loving the growth and I love challenges because pressure makes diamonds.This year looks brighter as I seek to partner more with female artistes from the continent,” Mzoe told Standard Style.

“Our African women are bold and strong and I feel they have a lot to show the world. South Africa-based award nominee La Dee has given me the chance to be part of her management team and we already have mapped out a good work relationship and bigger plans and projects for the year.

“She is also going to be one of Africa’s biggest growing radio stations as a radio personality/DJ.”

The Afro-pop musician said there were a lot of projects in the pipeline which he was doing with both local and other female artistes in the continent.

“La Dee is working on new music, a possible EP (dance music) this year and we will be releasing more visuals. She has featured renowned South African artiste Lindough on Ngithembele Kuwe which is making waves in South Africa, Eswatini and Zimbabwe,” he said.

“I also feature Seagirl and DJ Prince Eskhosini, then Mandie Mae is also another artiste who has invited me to her team. These are talented artistes and l hope I can be able to also add value to their careers.

“Sandra Ndebele has been an inspiration to many, both male and female. I thank God I have always learnt a lot from her, especially hard work and patience.

“I also I look-up to females like Angelique Kidjo, Asa, Hlengiwe Mhlaba,Yemi Alade, Yvonne Chaka Chaka and l believe La Dee has the potential to be a household name like them. I wish for more female artistes to grow their art into business and they themselves would grow to be icons.”

Mzoe 7 said he was open to working with any other artiste in achieving the same goal at the end of the day.

“I am looking at working with anyone, but I guess we need that boost on female artistes and coincidentally I get the jobs from females,” he said.

“Last year I assisted thus learning much from Puzzle Moment Pictures, Keaitse Films and Multi Media Box. I assisted in Photoshoots, video shoots, scriptwriting and directing also exploring my hidden talents.”