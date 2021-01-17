The Wig Centre leverages on digital transformation

By Style Reporter

After losing out to the Covid-19-induced low consumer demand for the better part of last year and the future looking bleak, The Wig Centre, has moved to leverage digital transformation to remain in business.

The Wig Centre is one of Harare’s fastest growing hair salons, specialising in the selling of hair extensions, bundles and wigs in a variety of styles and colours.

The centre, which is the brainchild of cosmetologist Lieta Ncube (pictured), also makes wigs and offers training in wig-making.

Recently, The Wig Centre diversified and incorporated a hair care component in its operations through a brand called Mwenje.

Ncube told Standard Style that The Wig Centre was ramping up online presence as demand for e-commerce was rising due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Given the fact that we are operating in the new normal, it is imperative that we start using methods that are relevant to stay in business and reaching out to our clients,” Ncube said.

“This year we will become an online business. We are working on the website, but we already have active social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.”

Ncube said in the spirit of maintaining social distancing and observing the stay-home mantra, The Wig Centre provides home deliveries.

“We have introduced home deliveries where customers select products via our social media platforms and we take them to their doorsteps. Please note that all this is done in compliance with Covid-19 protocols,” she said.

Ncube said the hair business just like any sector was adversely affected compelling them to be innovative and source locally.

“Global economies were affected by the coronavirus resulting in the manufacturing of hair pieces and materials going down,” she said.

“China couldn’t produce enough hair and shipping costs spiralled forcing us to make our own closures.

“When people in the hair industry got wind of the quality of the closures we were making, the response was overwhelming and we had to establish a closure manufacturing plant.”

The Gokwe-born cosmetologist said The Wig Centre would expand its tentacles to the Sadc region.

“It’s unfortunate there is a pandemic, but we are targeting at expanding our client base to beyond our borders, with Sadc being our first port of call.

“Our ambition is to establish a giant hair manufacturing business in the region,” she said.

Ncube said the hair care line business was getting a lot of support.

“We are growing our natural hair care line. African hair is beautiful in all its forms and needs just as much taking care of as other hair types,“ she said.

“We have shampoo, conditioner and butter in our Natutreat hair care line so far and plan on making more products to help African women take care of their beautiful hair even under the wigs.”