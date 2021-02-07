Poor upbringing inspires Snowy

By Sindiso Dube

Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA) nominee in the best traditional gospel category Sipho “Snowy” Ncube says his album Uyisagila Sami is a reflection of his life, his poor upbringing and how God has fought his battles.

The 26-year-old musician and music teacher was recently nominated for ZIMA and will battle it out with Mambo Dhuterere, Kea Hove and Vusa Mangena.

The Harvest House International Church (HHIC) devotee and Skyz Metro FM Music Awards best newcomer 2019 winner launched the album Uyisagila Sami last year. The project carries tracks such as the Uyisagila Sami (the title track), Themba Lami, Ngilonde, My Heart is Yours, Uphi Umhlobo featuring Lorraine Stot, Masimbonge, Yebo, Zvikuru Kuru, and Hanya (by public demand).

“Uyisagila Sami, the name comes from life experiences which I came across coming from the poor family background. It means the Lord is my fortress and my shield. God had to fight my battles, He became a father to me and He sent His people to be of great help. I personally have no biological father, but I met a man who became a friend, pastor, mentor and brought the father factor in me and his name is Reverend Leo Mupezani. Together with his lovely wife (Viola Mupezani), they shared their love to me and my music and they brought the greatness factor out of me.

“Being raised by my mother who also played the father’s role was hard and seeing her crying sometimes was not easy, but the Lord has been with us and fought for us. The album is also dedicated to my mother,” said Snowy. Snowy, who is making his debut appearance to the ZIMAs, says the nomination is as good as a win as it shows that he has won a reputation and recognition, however, taking the gong home is possible.

“To me, the nomination is a huge milestone that I was not even thinking would happen soon. But it really shows that we are doing good music that is recognised nationally. I know I’m nominated with the giants of the industry, but our fingers are crossed, we are bringing the award. The song Uyisagila Sami has traditional qualities that saw it making into the awards. It has done well and I thank the fans who have been very supportive.

“The Zima nomination has taught me that there is nothing too big or impossible with God. I wasn’t expecting to be nominated at all, but God opened a new door and I believe more doors will be opened. After ZIMA, we are aiming at international standards because music is for everyone and every tribe. I’m aiming for international platforms and awards,” said Snowy.

The former Njube High School student is enrolled at Hillside Teachers’ College in Bulawayo, studying music and is in his final year. During this time of the global pandemic, Snowy has been channelling his skill and music knowledge to online music lessons.

“Operating during the Covid-19 lockdown is not easy at all, there are no shows and gatherings as artistes, but I have been holding online music classes where I teach people vocals and instrumentation. It has been helpful and kept me afloat during the lockdown. The lockdown has also given me time to focus on my studies,” he said.